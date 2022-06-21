CSEET 2022: Application process for November exams begins; All you need to know

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the online application process for the November 2022 CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) exams. Applicants can register for the ICSI CSEET 2022 online at icsi.edu or through the ICSI Smash Portal at smash.icsi.edu. To register for the ICSI CSEET November 2022 exams, students must provide basic information such as their names and qualifications, pay the application fee, and upload any required documents. The application deadline for CSEET 2022 is October 15.

Students must also upload certain documents while applying for the ICSI CSEET 2022, such as classes 10 and 12 certificates as proof of dates of birth, category certificates for fee exemption, and scanned copies of photographs and signatures. The date for CSEET 2022 is set for November 12.

Here's how to apply for CSI CSEET 2022:

1) Go to the official website, icsi.edu

2) On the homepage, click on the CSEET 2022 registration link

3) On the new window, click on 'Proceed'

4) Key in all details

5) Preview the application and Submit

6) Make payment

7) Download the page and take a print for further need

