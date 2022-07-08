Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSI CSEET July 2022 Exam on July 9; check out instructions for students

    To appear in the CSEET July 2022 exam, candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in the CS Executive entrance test.

    ICSI CSEET July 2022 Exam on July 9; check out instructions for students - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for July 2022 will be administered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Saturday, July 9. A remote proctored mode will be used to administer the CSEET exam in July 2022. On the official website, icsi.edu, the ICSI CSEET admit card for 2022 has already been made available. By entering their registration number (unique id) and date of birth, candidates can download their CSEET July exam hall ticket.

    To appear in the CSEET July 2022 exam, candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in the CS Executive entrance test.

    Candidates can take the CSEET 2022 exam using a computer or laptop with an active internet connection. The batch timings, user id, and password for the CSEET will be communicated by e-mail/SMS 30 minutes before the start of the test, according to ICSI.

    Here are some instructions to follow for the ICSI CSEET July 2022 Exam:

    • Candidates must log in to the CSEET test portal 30 minutes before the test's scheduled start time.
    • Candidates should download the CSEET July admit card, which includes the exam instructions.
    • Candidates must take the test using credentials sent to their e-mail addresses or via SMS.
    • Candidates must have a laptop or desktop computer, a continuous power supply, and an active internet connection.
    • During the CSEET examination, candidates are not permitted to use books, study materials, notes, mobile phones, or electronic devices.
    • Throughout the test, candidates will be monitored. Using unfair means will result in the cancellation of the CSEET exam.
    • No one else should be present for the test except the genuine candidate.

    Also Read: CSEET 2022: Application process for November exams begins; All you need to know

    Also Read: ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7

    Also Read: ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7; all you need to know

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS ECET Admit Card 2022 released here s how to download other details gcw

    TS ECET Admit Card 2022 released; here's how to download, other details

    JNVST Class 6 results 2022 declared; Here's how to check your Navodaya scorecard gcw

    JNVST Class 6 results 2022 declared; Here's how to check your Navodaya scorecard

    VITEEE Counselling 2022 registration process commences; check detailed schedule here - adt

    VITEEE Counselling 2022 registration process commences; check detailed schedule here

    AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details - adt

    AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details

    CBSE Class 10th 12th results soon know important things to check on your marksheet gcw

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results soon; know important things to check on your marksheet

    Recent Stories

    Steven Smith luxurious Sydney mansion sold; here is how much it fetched him-ayh

    Steven Smith's luxurious Sydney mansion sold; here's how much it fetched him

    What is face blindness prosopagnosia that Brad Pitt claims to be suffering from drb

    What is 'face blindness' prosopagnosia that Brad Pitt claims to be suffering from?

    PM Modi remembers outstanding leader ex japan pm Shinzo Abe announces 1 day national mourning gcw

    PM Modi remembers 'outstanding leader' Shinzo Abe, announces 1-day national mourning

    Want to buy iPhone 11 iPhone 12 Massive discounts available on Apple phones gcw

    Want to buy iPhone 11, iPhone 12? Massive discounts available on Apple phones

    Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding: Sangeet to Reception-all you need to know about the SHAADI RBA

    Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding: Sangeet to Reception-all you need to know about the SHAADI

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon