ICSI CSEET July 2022 Exam on July 9; check out instructions for students

To appear in the CSEET July 2022 exam, candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in the CS Executive entrance test.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for July 2022 will be administered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Saturday, July 9. A remote proctored mode will be used to administer the CSEET exam in July 2022. On the official website, icsi.edu, the ICSI CSEET admit card for 2022 has already been made available. By entering their registration number (unique id) and date of birth, candidates can download their CSEET July exam hall ticket.

Candidates can take the CSEET 2022 exam using a computer or laptop with an active internet connection. The batch timings, user id, and password for the CSEET will be communicated by e-mail/SMS 30 minutes before the start of the test, according to ICSI.

Here are some instructions to follow for the ICSI CSEET July 2022 Exam:

Candidates must log in to the CSEET test portal 30 minutes before the test's scheduled start time.

Candidates should download the CSEET July admit card, which includes the exam instructions.

Candidates must take the test using credentials sent to their e-mail addresses or via SMS.

Candidates must have a laptop or desktop computer, a continuous power supply, and an active internet connection.

During the CSEET examination, candidates are not permitted to use books, study materials, notes, mobile phones, or electronic devices.

Throughout the test, candidates will be monitored. Using unfair means will result in the cancellation of the CSEET exam.

No one else should be present for the test except the genuine candidate.

