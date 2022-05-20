Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Confirmed: Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2022 in third week of June, assessment from next week

    Candidates will be able to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC results on the official website, pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.
     

    Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh announced, on Friday, that the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year exam results 2022 will be released in the third week of June. He stated that the assessment process for the Karnataka PUC class 12 board exam 2022 would begin next week. BC Nagesh confirmed the Karnataka PUC 2 result date, stating that the secondary PU test went off without a hitch. "Assessment will begin the following week. The result is scheduled for the third week of June."

    After the results are out, the Candidate can check its Karnataka 2nd PUC results on the official website, pue.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in.

    The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 was conducted between April 22 and May 18 at 1,076 centres statewide. A total of 6,84,255 students enrolled for the exam this year. In addition, the PUC Karnataka class 12 exams were held offline mode. 

    The entire Karnataka PU examination was held under police surveillance, and CCTV cameras were installed for 24-hour monitoring. The state government had also set up squads to monitor exam malpractice.

    Learn How To Check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022
    1) Go to the official websites, pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in
    2) Click on the link for PUC 2 result 2022
    3) Key in the required details, such as registration number and date of birth
    4) Now, the result will appear on the screen
    5) Download and take a print for further need

