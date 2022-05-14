Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022: Know Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 date, time, other details

Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022: Once the results are announced on the official website, the link will be activated.

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, will announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2022 on the official website in May. Students who took the Karnataka class 12 or 2nd PUC Exams can check their results on the Karnataka Board's official website. Students must enter their registration number to view the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022.

Students should also be aware that, in addition to the result link on the official website, they can also access the Karnataka Class 12 Results 2022 via the direct link provided on this page. Once the results are posted on the official website, the link will be activated.

Know the date and time:

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 are expected in May 2022. However, no fixed date and time have been announced yet.

How to check (online mode):

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 will be available on the board's official website for students of the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. Students must visit the official website and enter their login details to view the Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2022.1) Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.

2) Click on the PUC result link

3) Key in the registration number and click on the submit

4) Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be on your monitor

5) Now download the page and take a printout for further need.

How to check (SMS):

Students will also be able to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 through SMS.

1) Click on the SMS app on your mobile

2) Type KAR12<space>Registration number.

3) Sen the SMS to 56263.

The details to look at in Karnataka's 2nd PUC Result 2022:

When reviewing the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022, candidates must ensure that they read all of the information on the result sheet. The details to look at are students' names, registration numbers, father's name, college/school's name, college code, name of the subjects, subject code, subject-wise marks, total marks, result status, qualifying marks, roll numbers, the marks obtained, and the qualifying status of the exams.

