    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Check out toppers list

    Following the official data, 85.63 per cent of students passed the Karnataka SSLC result 2022.

    Team Newsable
    Karnataka, First Published May 19, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate class 10 result 2022 on Thursday, May 19. Following the official data, 85.63 per cent of students passed the Karnataka SSLC result 2022. 

    A total of 8,53,436 students took the SSLC final exam this year, out of which 7,30,881 or 85.63 per cent of students have passed the examination. The pass percentage of girls is 90.29 per cent, and the pass percentage of boys is 81.30 per cent. 

    Details of the students who scored the highest marks, 
    For this year, a total of 19125 students secured 125 marks in their first language. In second and third languages, 13458 and 43126, secured 100, respectively. In mathematics, 13683 students scored 100. In science, 6592 students scored 100, and in social science 50782 students secured100. 

    Last year, nearly 25535 students secured 125 marks in their first language. In second and third languages, 36168 and 36507, secured 100, respectively. In mathematics, 6285 students scored 100. In science, 3585 students scored 100, and in social science 9327 students secured 100. 

    Check the Karnataka SSLC 2022 Toppers List,
    1) Amit Madar,

    2) Gana C Shekar,

    3) Aneesha N Bharadwaj,

    4) Abhijna B

    Students must enter their registration number on the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in to view the SSLC class 10 exam result 2022. Furthermore, candidates must download and print their SSLC class 10 test results for future reference.

    To pass the SSLC class 10 exam, you must score at least 35 per cent. Over 8.7 lakh children took the SSLC class 10 exam on April 11, which ended on April 11. The SSLC class 10th answer key was released on April 12.

    Last year, the SSLC exam was passed with a 99.9 per cent success rate. 157 people received perfect scores of 625 out of 625 in the Karnataka class 10 SSLC result 2021.

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
