AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration for July 2023 session commences; check details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, has begun INI SS Registration for the July 2023 Session. Candidates interested in applying for DM/MCh/MD Hospital Administration positions should visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration deadline ends on April 6, 2023.

According to the official notice, the AIIMS INI SS 2023 Exam will be conducted on April 29, 2023. The entrance exam for the Institute of National Importance Super Specialty will be computer-based. Candidates can follow the steps below to register for the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Exam.

AIIMS INI SS 2023: know steps to apply

1) Navigate to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

2) Click on the AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration link on the homepage

3) Key in the basic details and log in

4) Complete the form and upload all required documents

5) Make the application fees, if any, and submit

6) Download and take a printout

AIIMS New Delhi will conduct the AIIMS INI CET SS Exam. Candidates attempting the INI SS 2023 Exam will be submitting applications for post-doctoral Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MCh) (three years), and MD (hospital administration) courses at AIIMS New Delhi and six other AIIMS branches, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER, and SCTIMST.

The AIIMS INI SS July Session test application deadline is April 6, 2023, at 5:00 pm. Check here for the most recent update.

