    Indian Bank SO Recruitment: Notification released; registration process for 203 posts to commence on Feb 16

    Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Indian Bank has issued a recruitment announcement for the position of Specialist officer (SO). The registration window for the Indian Bank recruitment will open on February 16, 2023. The application deadline is February 28, 2023.

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    Indian Bank has issued a recruitment announcement for the position of Specialist officer (SO). A total of 203 SO positions were filled through this recruitment drive, including Financial Analyst, Risk Officer, IT/Computer Officer, Information Security, Marketing Officer, Forex Officer, HR officer, and others. Interested candidates can access the notification available at the official website at indianbank.in/careers.

    Following the notification, the registration window will open on February 16, 2023. The application deadline is February 28, 2023. Interested candidates should check their eligibility and other information below,

    Indian Bank SO Recruitment: about the selection process
    The candidate will be shortlisted through an interview or written test followed by an interview. The written examination will be of 100 marks questions and will last two hours. The interview will be worth 100 marks.

    Indian Bank SO Recruitment: about the application fees
    The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 175, and for general, it's Rs 800. The payment of fees should be made online. The candidate must bear bank transaction fees for online application fees/intimation charges. Candidates can visit the Indian Bank's official website for more information.

    At one time, a candidate can apply for only a single position. Only the most recent valid (completed) application will be retained in the event of multiple applications, with the application fee/intimation charges paid for the other multiple registration(s) forfeited. The official notification said that the number of vacancies, and the number of reserved vacancies, are provisional and subject to change based on the Bank's actual needs. For more details, visit the official website. 

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
