SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021: List of shortlisted candidates out: know steps to check

SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021: The list of shortlisted candidates was released today on the official website ssc.nic.in. It's for the Paper II (Descriptive Paper) of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021, which was held on November 6.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a list of candidates shortlisted for document verification on February 13. The DV for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021, will be completed. The list of shortlisted candidates was released today on the official website ssc.nic.in and can be accessed by following the steps outlined below.

It's for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021, Paper-II (Descriptive Paper), which the Commission held on November 6. Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test for Havaldar ranks was held from November 14, 2022, to December 9, 2022.

Here are steps to check the list:

1) Go to the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in

2) Click on the result tab on the homepage

3) Click on the link that says 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Candidates shortlisted for Document Verification (DV)'

4) Click on it, and the pdf will be displayed on the screen

5) Go through the same process and download it

6) To keep it for future use, print it out. Please visit the official website for more details.

