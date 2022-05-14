Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results to be announced today, Know details

    The check the results, students can visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in.

    Čhattísgarh, First Published May 14, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education classes 10 and 12 results 2022 will be declared on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Following the CGBSE, Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam, the results for classes 10 and 12 will be announced on Saturday at 12 pm. The check the results, students can visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

    The students need to enter their roll number present on their admit card to check the results. The minimum marks required to pass classes 10 and 12 are 33 per cent. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the classes 10 and 12 board exams held in March. 

    This year's Chhattisgarh Board toppers will receive a free helicopter ride. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the scheme, stating, "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will instill in children a desire to fly high in the skies of life, and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goals." "I have complete faith that if our students receive some unique motivation and a unique reward, their desire to succeed will increase," he added.

    The Chhattisgarh Board has also set up a helpline number, 18002334363, which students can call between 10:30 am and 5 pm to answer their questions about their results. The helpline will be operational until May 23.

    Learn how to check:

    1) Go to the official website of CGBSE, cgbse.nic.in.

    2) On the homepage, click on the link of Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022

    3) Key in the login details and click on submit button

    4) The result will appear on the screen

    5) Check the details and results; now, download it.

    6) Take a print for further requirements.

    Last year, the pass percentage for the class 10 exam was 100 per cent, while the pass percentage for the class 12 exam was 97.43 per cent. For more information on the Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE 10th and 12th exams, please visit the official websites, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

    Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 date announced, Check date here

    Also Read: GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Know how to download marksheet

    Also Read: CGBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 results likely on May 12

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
