CBSE term 2 board exams for class 10, 12 from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared in an official notification that the term 2 examinations would begin on April 26. The dates for CBSE term 1 are yet to be released.

For many students, the official CBSE website - cbseresults.nic.in - is not loading. There is still no word on whether or not the term result has been released. A group of students had previously requested that the board release term 2 exam dates ahead of term 1 results to ensure that their exam preparation is not jeopardised.

CBSE term 2 examinations will follow a different schedule from term 1 exams. The combined results of the term 1 and term 2 exams will make up for the final result. Term 2 examinations would be theoretical, whereas term 1 exams were merely MCQs.