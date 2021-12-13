  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Class 10 English question paper sparks controversy for promoting 'gender stereotyping'

    Several section snippets have gone popular on social media, with people criticising the board for endorsing "misogynistic" and "regressive attitudes," with the hashtag "CBSE degrades women" trending on the microblogging site Twitter.

    CBSE Class 10 English question paper sparks controversy for promoting gender stereotyping gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 2:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A comprehension section in the CBSE class 10 English question paper has stirred outrage for allegedly encouraging "gender stereotyping" and supporting "regressive views," leading the board to report the problem to subject specialists. The question paper for the class 10 exam on Saturday included a comprehension passage with sentences such as "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children". The passage went on to say things like, "it was only by adopting her husband's approach that a mother could acquire obedience over the younger ones," and so on.

    Several section snippets have gone popular on social media, with people criticising the board for endorsing "misogynistic" and "regressive attitudes," with the hashtag "CBSE degrades women" trending on the microblogging site Twitter.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress General Secretary, too resorted to Twitter to express her displeasure with the question paper. She wrote that are we teaching children this drivel. She went on to say that the BJP government plainly supports these sexist ideas on women; otherwise, why would they be included in the CBSE curriculum?

    According to Lakshmi Ramachandran, spokeswoman for the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, this absolutely ridiculous reading passage occurred in the 10th CBSE board test examination. She questioned that what are we teaching our children. She further said CBSE has to explain and tender an apology for inflicting our children with this.

    Also Read | CBSE to begin registration for class 9, 11 students from December 15

    A passage in one set of the English paper of the CBSE class 10 first term test held yesterday aroused conflicting reactions from a few parents and pupils, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education. According to the board's defined protocols, subject specialists will refer the matter for considered opinions. Concerning the correct response option and the answer key issued by the board, it is mentioned that if the experts think that the passage stimulates many interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the students' interests, according to the board.

    The CBSE class 12 sociology paper, given earlier this month, asked students to designate the party responsible for the anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat in 2002, a subject the board later deemed unsuitable and in violation of its norms.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 2:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Microsoft WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer Code with Minecraft course for students gcw

    Microsoft, WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer 'Code with Minecraft' course for students

    CAT 2021 answer key released here how to download and more gcw

    CAT 2021 answer key released at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to download and more

    NEET 2022 eligibility criteria exam pattern here everything we know so far gcw

    NEET 2022: From eligibility criteria to exam pattern; here's everything we know so far

    CBSE schools to conduct classes both in online offline classes gcw

    CBSE schools to conduct classes both in online, offline classes?

    JEE Main 2022 registration to open soon here everything you need to know gcw

    JEE Main 2022 registration to open soon, here's everything you need to know

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi holy dip in Ganga inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Varanasi gcw

    PM Modi takes holy dip in the Ganga at Varanasi, to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal royal wedding: Actress walks down aisle with her gorgeous sisters [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's royal wedding: Actress walks down aisle with her gorgeous sisters [PHOTOS]

    Maruti mulling Jimny roll-out in Indian market

    Maruti mulling Jimny roll-out in Indian market?

    Digvijaya Singh invites stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra Munawar Faruqui to perform in MP gcw

    'Don't be scared': Digvijaya Singh invites stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra, Munawar Faruqui to perform in MP

    WHO says Omicron appears to spread faster than Delta decreases vaccination effectiveness gcw

    WHO says Omicron appears to spread faster than Delta, decreases vaccination effectiveness

    Recent Videos

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 26): Devendra Murgaonkar helps FC Goa pip Bengaluru FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 26): Devendra Murgaonkar helps FC Goa pip Bengaluru FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 25): ATK Mohun Bagan stays winless in 3 games, draws Chennaiyin FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 25): ATK Mohun Bagan stays winless in 3 games, draws Chennaiyin FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Video Icon
    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Video Icon