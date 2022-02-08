CBSE Term 1 result awaited; how, where, direct link to check results

Students should note that the CBSE term 1 result will not be published as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be announced after term 2 board exams scheduled for March-April, 2022. Date sheets for CBSE term 2 exams will be released on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on the official site of CBSE and CBSE Results. The Class 10, 12 result when released will be available on the official links- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The Board has not announced any official CBSE Term 1 result date and time yet.

The result for Class 10, 12 can also be checked through SMS, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. Candidates will have to download the applications and fill in the login details to check.

Students should note that the CBSE term 1 result will not be published as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be announced after term 2 board exams scheduled for March-April, 2022. Date sheets for CBSE term 2 exams will be released on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 1 class 10, 12 Results: How to check result?

Step 1: Go to the official website cbseresults.com

Step 2: Select and click the class 10 or class 12 result term 1 link on the homepage

Step 3: A new web page will be displayed

Step 4: In the space provided, enter the candidate's roll number and school name.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: The CBSE term 1 exam results for the candidate will be displayed on screen.

Here’s how to download scorecard from DigiLocker:

Step 1: On the result day, go to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the scorecard download link to check results or click on CBSE and after that on the links for mark sheets or certificates to download these documents

Step 3: Enter the required information and download your result

Students need 33 per cent marks to pass the exams in both sections, practical and theory. As the total number of marks for the theory exam in the term 1 examination is 40, the passing mark is expected to be 13.