    CBSE drops controversial passage from Class 10 English paper; Read full statement

    The notice said that it was decided to drop the passage and its accompanying questions and it has decided to give full marks to all the students concerned.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 2:05 PM IST
    Following a tremendous outrage, CBSE has agreed to remove the comprehension section that was deemed 'anti-female' and 'sexist' by many on Monday. The board has decided to give all students full marks for the passing. In an official statement, the board has decided that the passage was not in accordance with the guidelines of the board in regards to setting up the paper. It added that in the backdrop of feedback received from stakeholders, the matter has been referred to a committee of subject experts. Adding further, the notice said that it was decided to drop the passage and its accompanying questions. The board has decided to give full marks to all the students concerned.

    Earlier on Monday, many lawmakers labelled the passage as "blatantly sexist" and "disgusting." Members of the DMK, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and National Conference, led by the Congress, staged a walkout in Lok Sabha over the issue. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president, highlighted the matter, denouncing the "blatantly sexist" clause and seeking an apology from the Narendra Modi administration.

    Also Read | CBSE Class 10 English question paper sparks controversy for promoting 'gender stereotyping'

    According to the contentious section, "women acquiring independence is the primary cause of a wide range of societal and household difficulties." It further stated, "The wife's emancipation damaged the parent's control over the children." It added: "By lowering the male from his pedestal, the wife and mother robbed themselves, in reality, of the instruments of discipline."

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 2:45 PM IST
