    CBSE Results 2023 Date: Class 10 results to be announced by April end? Here's what experts have this to say

    Teachers involved in checking have shared that the checking of all the answer sheets are expected to be completed latest by April 15. With checking for other subjects almost complete, the wait is only for the Class 10 mathematics examination.

    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully completed the Class 10 Board Exams 2023. According to reports, the evaluation process is underway and the wait for the results has already begun. While Class 12 Board exams are yet to end, it is reportedly said that CBSE Class 10 Results 2023 will be releasing by end of April.

    Yes, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 be releasing by April end. According to reports, the evaluation for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics paper has finally begun.

    Teachers involved in checking have shared that the checking of all the answer sheets are expected to be completed latest by April 15. With checking for other subjects almost complete, the wait is only for the Class 10 mathematics examination.

    Speaking to a news organisation, a CBSE official said, "Once the evaluation work is completed, the lists are sent to the main office where the final processing of the result begins. CBSE takes about 7 to 10 days for processing the results."

    "There is no precedence for this, but CBSE has taken massive strides in the past year or two. Only recently, the board released the complete Class 10, 12 Syllabus and sample papers for 2023-24. Usually this was done by July and September but this year the board released the information before the start of the new academic session. Given the alacrity with which the board has been working, it would not be surprising if the board releases the Class 10 results in April itself," says Ms Reema Rai, Principal, AIS.

    "12th before 10th, that is what is expected. We all know CBSE Class 12 results cannot be released before mid-May. Hence, Class 10 results by end of April just seems like a far-fetched idea," she added.

    According to experts, CBSE Class 12 Results cannot be released before May 15, since exams would end on April 5, the board would not release Class 10 in April. As a common practice, the board would like to maintain minimum gap between two results.

    In 2022, students witnessed CBSE Class 10, 12 Results on the same day, maybe this year we see similar trend. As for the date, it is time to wait and be patient. Would it be April or May? CBSE officials would not say.

