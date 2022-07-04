Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE class 10th Result 2022 for term 2 may be announced today; know websites, other details

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 9:23 AM IST

    CBSE Result 2022 for class 10 Term 2 and the final CBSE class 10 result will be released soon. The CBSE 10th result will be available online at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, as per the board. The class 10 Term 2 results are expected on Monday, July 4, 2022. The official notice regarding the CBSE class 10 result date and time has not yet been released.

    Last week, officials from the Education Ministry announced the tentative release dates for CBSE class 10 and 12 results. According to the schedule, the board may release class 10 results today and class 12 results on July 10. Based on past trends, the board may release the results today around 11 am.

    Know the date and time of CBSE 10th Result 2022

    1) July 4, 2022 - 11:00 am - CBSE 10th Result 2022

    It is reiterated that the date and time are only estimates. The same could happen.

    The results will be available online at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.gov.in. Aside from these, students can access their CBSE 10th results via DigiLocker, SMS, the Umang App, and IVR systems.

    More than 18 lakh students are expected to have taken the CBSE class 10 Board Exams. The exams were postponed until 2021. In 2020, a few papers were cancelled, and students were graded based on the subjects they appeared in. Exams were given in two terms of 50 marks each this year. The results for Term 2 and the combined results will be announced soon.

    Also read: Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: BSE matric result date and time to be announced today

    Also read: JNVST Result 2022: NVS class 6 provisional list likely by July 10; know details here

    Also read: KEAM 2022: Exam commences tomorrow; Know do's and don'ts here

     

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
