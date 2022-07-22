Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Result 2022: Class 12th result announced; know how to check via Digi locker

    Approximately 16 lakh students took the CBSE class 12 Term 1 and Term 2 examinations. Exams were also given in offline mode for Term 2 from April 26, 2022, to June 15, 2022. 
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    The CBSE Result 2022 for class 12th has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. CBSE 12th Result 2022 is now live on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also check CBSE Results online on DigiLocker by logging into their accounts. 

    Students should know that CBSE 12th Results are currently available on Pariksha Sangam. The online check link has not yet been activated. Students can contact schools in two ways. The link is expected to be operational by 10 am.

    Know how to check the CBSE 12th Result 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in 
    2) Go to the CBSE 12th Result 2022 link
    3) Click on the page the link for Senior School Certificate Examination 2022 would be activated 
    4) On a new window, enter the CBSE 12th roll number, school code and date of birth and now submit
    5) The CBSE Result would be there

    Students can access their CBSE Mark Sheets via DigiLocker. Students must log in using their roll number and PIN to access their CBSE Results on DigiLocker. The pin has been delivered to the schools.

    Students can get the pins by contacting their respective schools.

    Schools could also download the results from the Pariksha Sangam portal. Students can also contact schools to obtain information. CBSE results are also available via IVR and SMS.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 9:47 AM IST
