CBSE Result 2022: Girls outperform boys with 94.54% pass percentage; overall pass percentage 92.71%

A total of 33,432 students received more than 95 per cent, while 1,34,797 received less than 90 per cent.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12th result. This time, girls outperformed boys in the class 12 CBSE exam, despite the overall pass percentage dropping from 99.37 per cent last year to 92.71 per cent this year, said officials on Friday.

Last year's results were declared using a special assessment scheme because exams could not be held due to the pandemic, but this year's exams were held in two terms.

Following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the pass percentage in 2020 was 88.78 per cent, while it was 83.40 per cent in 2019.

The board, this year, did not release a merit list. The merit lists were phased out when the schools were closed due to the pandemic in 2020.

Some students and schools claimed to have received the results before the official announcement.

This year, the pass rate for girls was 94.54 per cent, while the pass rate for boys was 91.25 per cent. The pass rate for transgender candidates was 100 per cent.

Over 67,000 students have been compartmentalised.

The board committee deliberated extensively on the committee's discussions. It was decided to accept the recommendations, with the weightage of the first term set at 30 per cent and the weightage of the second term set at 70 per cent. However, a senior board official explained that for practical reasons, equal weightage was decided to be given to both terms in the computation of final results.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) performed the best, with 98.93 per cent of students passing the exam, followed by schools run by the Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) with 97.96 per cent, Kendriya Vidyalayas (97.04 per cent), government aided (94.81 per cent), government schools (93.38 per cent), and private schools (92.20 per cent).

