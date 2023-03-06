Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE provides Holi holiday to students; check dates here

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: The CBSE board exam for Classes 10th and 12th began on February 15, 2023, and will conclude on various days in March. According to the CBSE Board exam schedule, CBSE Class 12th exams will be held until March 17, and CBSE Class 10th exams will be held until March 21.

    The Central Board of Secondary Education is currently holding CBSE Board Exams 2023. Holi 2023 is scheduled for March 8, so CBSE has granted students two days of holiday. There will be no CBSE Boards Exam on March 7 and March 8, 2023. The CBSE board exam for Classes 10th and 12th began on February 15, 2023, and will conclude on various days in March.

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: know holi holidays

    The CBSE board exams will not be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 and March 8.

    The board has no scheduled mainstream exams for March 9. The Elements of Business exam for Class 10 students will be held on March 9. Legal Studies will be held for students in the 12th grade.

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: know date sheet 

    The CBSE Board exam schedule, CBSE Class 12th exams will be held until March 17, and CBSE Class 10th exams will be held until March 21.

    Exams are given in a single shift for all subjects. However, the timing of the exams varies depending on the subject. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and last until 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm, depending on the exam.

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: know the syllabus

    The CBSE Board Exam 2023 will cover the entire curriculum. The CBSE question paper includes competency-based questions in at least 40 per cent of the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent of the CBSE Class 12 exam. Candidates are requested to review the CBSE sample papers to understand the types of questions and other details,

