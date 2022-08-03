Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CAT 2022: Registration process commences today; know how to apply, important date

    The CAT application fee is Rs 2,300 for general category candidates and Rs 1,150 for reserved category candidates. Candidates can apply on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. 

    CAT 2022: Registration process commences today; know how to apply, important date - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) registration process has started. Candidates can apply on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, until September 14. The CAT 2022 application window will close on September 14 at 5 pm.

    Candidates applying for the CAT 2022 must create a user id and password. Once the candidate's mobile number and email address have been verified, the user ID and password will be generated. The CAT application fee is Rs 2,300 for general category candidates and Rs 1,150 for reserved category candidates.

    Know how to apply for CAT Registration 2022:

    1) Go to the CAT 2022 application link, iimcat.ac.in

    2) Login through user id and password

    3) Key in the required details such as name and other details

    4) Make the payment of the application fee and submit

    5) Download and take a printout

    Candidates must have scored at least 50 per cent in their Bachelor's programme or an equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) to apply for CAT 2022. Students from the reserved categories, SC, ST, or PWD, must have a minimum of 45 per cent from a recognised institute.

    The CAT 2022 exam will be held on November 27, and candidates can begin downloading their hall tickets on October 27. Using the application number and password, candidates can download hall tickets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

    The exam is being held for admission to postgraduate business programmes.

    Also Read: CAT 2022: Registration process to begin from August 3, know fees, other changes

    Also Read: OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here

    Also Read: TS ECET 2022: Exam response sheet and answer key to be released today; know time, website here

     

     

     

     

     
    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP 10th supplementary result 2022 announced; know how to check - adt

    AP 10th supplementary result 2022 announced; know how to check

    SSC MTS exam 2022 answer key out; know how to download, important dates - adt

    SSC MTS exam 2022 answer key out; know how to download, important dates

    NMAT 2022 Registration process begins know how to apply other important details gcw

    NMAT 2022: Registration process begins; know how to apply, other important details

    CUET UG 2022 admit card released by NTA know how to download and other details gcw

    CUET UG 2022 admit card released; know how to download and other details

    IBPS PO recruitment 2022 Application process begins from August 2 know eligibility criteria age limit fees gcw

    IBPS PO recruitment 2022: Application process begins from August 2; know eligibility criteria, age limit, fees

    Recent Stories

    7 reasons why you should buy iQOO 9T 5G next gcw

    7 reasons why you should buy iQOO 9T 5G next

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma retires hurt due to back spasm; BCCI monitoring progress-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma retires hurt due to back spasm; BCCI monitoring progress

    MPs take part in a Tiranga bike rally starting from Red Fort to Parliament - adt

    MPs take part in a Tiranga bike rally starting from Red Fort to Parliament

    football EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton: Erik ten Hag to bench Cristiano Ronaldo amid transfer saga snt

    EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton: Erik ten Hag to bench Ronaldo amid transfer saga

    Xiaomi launches Mijia AR glasses with 50MP camera, wireless charging Details here gcw

    Xiaomi launches Mijia AR glasses with 50MP camera, wireless charging; Details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon