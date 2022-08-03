CAT 2022: Registration process commences today; know how to apply, important date

The CAT application fee is Rs 2,300 for general category candidates and Rs 1,150 for reserved category candidates. Candidates can apply on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) registration process has started. Candidates can apply on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, until September 14. The CAT 2022 application window will close on September 14 at 5 pm.

Candidates applying for the CAT 2022 must create a user id and password. Once the candidate's mobile number and email address have been verified, the user ID and password will be generated. The CAT application fee is Rs 2,300 for general category candidates and Rs 1,150 for reserved category candidates.

Know how to apply for CAT Registration 2022:

1) Go to the CAT 2022 application link, iimcat.ac.in

2) Login through user id and password

3) Key in the required details such as name and other details

4) Make the payment of the application fee and submit

5) Download and take a printout

Candidates must have scored at least 50 per cent in their Bachelor's programme or an equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) to apply for CAT 2022. Students from the reserved categories, SC, ST, or PWD, must have a minimum of 45 per cent from a recognised institute.

The CAT 2022 exam will be held on November 27, and candidates can begin downloading their hall tickets on October 27. Using the application number and password, candidates can download hall tickets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The exam is being held for admission to postgraduate business programmes.

