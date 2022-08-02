TS ECET 2022: Exam response sheet and answer key to be released today; know time, website here

Once the answer keys are posted on the official website, candidates must enter their login information, such as date of birth, roll number, and any other information requested.

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, or TS ECET, was held this year on August 1, 2022. The TS ECET 2022 Exam Response Sheet and Answer Key will be available on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 6 pm.

Candidates should know that the answer key and response sheets will be available on the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in, beginning at 6 pm. Only those who took the TS ECET 2022 Exam on August 1, 2022, will be sent their preliminary answer key and response sheet.

Once the answer keys are posted on the official website, candidates must enter their login information, such as date of birth, roll number, and any other information requested. Candidates must repeat the response sheet process, which will only appear on the screen.

Candidates should know that the answer keys will only predict your score and are not your final results. You can compute your scores using the response sheet and answer key. Candidates who believe there is an error in the answer sheet may also file an objection.

The TS ECET 2022 objection link will be open until August 4, 2022, at 4 pm, after which it will close, so those who wish to file objections must do so before the specified date and time.

Candidates can check their answer keys, response sheet, and objection link starting at 6 pm.

