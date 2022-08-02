Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS ECET 2022: Exam response sheet and answer key to be released today; know time, website here

    Once the answer keys are posted on the official website, candidates must enter their login information, such as date of birth, roll number, and any other information requested.

    TS ECET 2022: Exam response sheet and answer key to be released today; know time, website here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 9:18 AM IST

    The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, or TS ECET, was held this year on August 1, 2022. The TS ECET 2022 Exam Response Sheet and Answer Key will be available on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 6 pm.

    Candidates should know that the answer key and response sheets will be available on the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in, beginning at 6 pm. Only those who took the TS ECET 2022 Exam on August 1, 2022, will be sent their preliminary answer key and response sheet.

    Once the answer keys are posted on the official website, candidates must enter their login information, such as date of birth, roll number, and any other information requested. Candidates must repeat the response sheet process, which will only appear on the screen.

    Candidates should know that the answer keys will only predict your score and are not your final results. You can compute your scores using the response sheet and answer key. Candidates who believe there is an error in the answer sheet may also file an objection. 

    The TS ECET 2022 objection link will be open until August 4, 2022, at 4 pm, after which it will close, so those who wish to file objections must do so before the specified date and time.

    Candidates can check their answer keys, response sheet, and objection link starting at 6 pm. 

    Also Read: TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS PGECET exam 2022 revised schedule released; know dates here

    Also Read: TS LAWCET 2022: Deadline to submit forms extended till July 15; know details

    Also Read: TS ECET Admit Card 2022 released; here's how to download, other details

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CAT 2022: Registration process to begin from August 3, know fees, other changes - adt

    CAT 2022: Registration process to begin from August 3, know fees, other changes

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here - adt

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here

    Factcheck NTA has NOT postponed UGC NET examination

    Factcheck: NTA has NOT postponed UGC NET examination

    NITTT 2022: National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training result declared; know how to check - adt

    NITTT 2022: National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training result declared; know how to check

    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today here s how to download it gcw

    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today; here's how to download it

    Recent Stories

    Profile who was Ayman al-Zawahiri Al Qaeda head with $25 million bounty on his head

    Who was Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Al Qaeda head with $25 million bounty on his head?

    Justice has been served: Hellfire missiles take out Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul - adt

    'Justice has been served': Hellfire missiles take out Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul

    World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Managing breastfeeding routine as a working mother RBA

    World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Managing breastfeeding routine as a working mother

    Nag Panchami 2022 5 snake temples in India you can visit on this auspicious day gcw

    Nag Panchami 2022: 5 snake temples in India you can visit on this auspicious day

    Nag Panchami 2022 Know date history significance time of puja and how is it celebrated in India gcw

    Nag Panchami 2022: Know date, history, puja timings and how is it celebrated in India

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon