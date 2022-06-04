Calcutta University to conduct exams in offline mode amid students' protests

Calcutta University urged all Principals of associated colleges to complete all courses and pending syllabus, if any, with students following the decision of offline exams.

Calcutta University Exams 2022, the university has declared that all CU Exams in 2022 will be conducted offline, which is a significant change. On June 3, 2022, the decision was made in response to student demand for online tests at CU.

Following the PTI report on Calcutta University Exams 2022, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee stated, "Today, Calcutta University Syndicate members unanimously accepted the recommendations of members of all Faculty Councils, chairpersons of all Undergraduate Boards of Studies, and opinions of most of the Principals to conduct the upcoming even semester examinations in offline mode,"

Many students were outraged that Calcutta University would conduct CU Exams 2022 in an offline method. Several people had even demonstrated and taken to the streets to demand that CU offer online tests.

After such instances and persistent student demonstrations, Calcutta University decided to review its decision and sought an opinion from principals of associated colleges. Principals expressed their views and agreed that CU Exams 2022 would be held offline at the meeting, supposedly held around May 27, 2022.

Calcutta University urged all Principals of associated colleges to complete all courses and pending syllabus, if any, with students following the decision of offline exams. CU even requested that institutions offer extra/special classes if necessary to finish the syllabus sooner.

Calcutta University, CU Exams 2022 datasheets are scheduled to be released soon for various batches and courses. Therefore, students should keep in touch with their institutions for the most up-to-date information on CU Exams 2022 and relevant news.



Also Read: Writ petition in Calcutta High Court over immediate removal of Bengal Governor

Also Read: Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter

Also Read: Birbhum Violence: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down, says 'need Prez rule in WB'