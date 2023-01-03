GATE2023: Admit card date rescheduled; to be released on January 9

GATE 2023: Previously, the admit card was scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exam in February can download the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 admit card download date has been rescheduled for operational reasons.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) admit card date has been delayed and will be released on January 9, 2023. Previously, the admit card was scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exam in February can download the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 admit card download date has been rescheduled for operational reasons.

GATE tweeted, "Due to operational reasons, GATE 2023 Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on January 9, 2023."

It should be noted that the GATE 2023 Admit Card will not be sent by post to the candidates. The GATE 2023 hall ticket will include information about the GATE exam centre, date, and exam time.

The exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam will consist of 29 papers, and candidates are only permitted to take one or up to two papers.

IIT Kanpur will be conducting the GATE 2023 exam this year, and it will be in two shifts. The GATE 2023 exam times are: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for the morning shift and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for the afternoon shift.

The official website has GATE 2023 Mock Test Paper Links for 2022. Meanwhile, candidates can download and solve previous years' mock test papers.

The GATE 2023 admit card will be available for download on January 9, 2023. Check the GATE website for the most recent updates and announcements regarding the GATE 2023 Exam.

