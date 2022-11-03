Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana CET 2022: Admit Card for Group C positions released; know how to check

    Candidates should know they must bring a printout of admit card to the exam hall. If they don't comply, they may be denied the opportunity to take the exam. Candidates must bring valid ID proof to the exam centre in addition to their admit card.

    Haryana CET 2022: Admit Card for Group C positions released; know how to check - adt
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    The Haryana CET admit card 2022 was released on Thursday, November 3, 2022. It is for the exam, which will be held on November 5 and 6 at various locations across Haryana. According to reports, over 11 lakh people registered to take the exam. The CET exam will serve as a preliminary exam for various Group C recruitments at the state level.

    The city slip was distributed on November 1, and candidates had until 9 am to correct their uploaded images. The modifications must be reflected on the admission cards. Following the steps below, registered candidates can check and download their hall tickets. The required credentials are the application number and date of birth. 

    The admit cards include the candidate's name, exam name, shift date and time, instructions, a photograph, date of birth, roll number, exam centre, and other information. The exam city slip, released yesterday, included information about the city where candidates must report to take the exam.

    Know the steps to download the Haryana CET 2022 admit card:
    1) Go to the official website, hssc.gov.in
    2) Navigate to the new section on the homepage
    3) Click on the link which reads, 'Admit card for common eligibility test (CET) 2022 for group C posts' 
    4) Candidates must log in with their credentials
    5) After submission, the Haryana CET admit card will be on the screen

    Candidates should know they must bring a printout of their to admit card to the exam hall. If they don't comply, they may be denied the opportunity to take the exam. Candidates must bring valid ID proof to the exam centre in addition to their admit card. Candidates should ensure they download their hall tickets by following the steps outlined above, as admit cards will not be mailed to them. 

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
