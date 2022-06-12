Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BITSAT 2022: Application deadline ends today; Here's a step-by-step guide to apply

    Candidates who have not yet applied may do so on the official website at bitsadmission.com. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    The deadline to apply for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 is Sunday, June 12, 2022. The BITSAT 2022 application form is available on the BITS Pilani official website.

    Candidates who have not yet applied may do so on the official website at bitsadmission.com. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science administers BITSAT for admission to all undergraduate programmes at the institute.

    As per the schedule, BITS Pilani will hold session 1 of BITSAT 2022 between July 2 and July 9, 2022, and session two will be held from August 3 to 7, 2022. The BITSAT 2022 entrance exam will be conducted online.

    Following the statement on the official website, "Applications are invited for registration into BITSAT-2022, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs in BITS Pilani campuses at Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad."

    How to apply for the BITSAT 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, bitsadmission.com
    2) On the homepage, click on the BITSAT-2022 link
    3) Click on "Allow me" to apply for the online form
    4) Register for BITSAT 2022 and Get login credentials
    5) Upload all required documents and then submit
    6) Submit the  application form

    Here's the fee structure for BITSAT 2022
    The candidate who chooses to appear twice for the BITSAT 2022 must pay a fee of Rs 5400 (for a male candidate) and Rs 4400 (for a female candidate) (a female candidate).

    A candidate who chooses to appear only once (Session 1) will be charged Rs 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs 2900 (for a female candidate) (for a female candidate).

    If such a candidate applies to appear a second time (Session 2), he or she must pay an additional sum of Rs 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1500.
     

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
