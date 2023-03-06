AIIMS INI CET 2023 July exam dates announced on aiimsexam.ac.in; know entire schedule

AIIMS INI CET 2023: AIIMS has announced the INI CET 2023 Exam dates. Candidates appearing for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET, for the July session can find the exam schedule on the official website, aiimsexam.ac.in.

AIIMS, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, has announced the INI CET 2023 Exam Dates. AIIMS will hold the INI CET 2023 July session exam in May. Candidates interested in appearing for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET, for the July session can find the exam schedule on the official website, aiimsexam.ac.in.

AIIMS INI CET 2023: know the exam date

1) On May 7, 2023, the AIIMS INI CET July 2023 exam will be held. The results are scheduled for May 13.

2) Candidates should know that AIIMS has only released a preliminary schedule, and the exam date may be changed if necessary. It would help if candidates kept checking the official website for the most recent updates.

3) In addition, on November 5, 2023, the INI-CET PG (MD/ MS/ MCh (6 years) /DM (6 years)/ MDS) January 2024 session will be held. The outcome of this session will be made public on November 11. As of now, AIIMS still needs to release the dates for both exams' counselling.

4) INI-CET is held at AIIMS in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and other institutes of national importance.

AIIMS INI CET 2023: know the registration date

Registration for INI CET 2023 is expected to be held between March and April. AIIMS has yet to announce the registration dates. Candidates should keep checking the website for the most recent updates.

