Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIIMS INI CET 2023 July exam dates announced on aiimsexam.ac.in; know entire schedule

    AIIMS INI CET 2023: AIIMS has announced the INI CET 2023 Exam dates. Candidates appearing for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET, for the July session can find the exam schedule on the official website, aiimsexam.ac.in.

    AIIMS INI CET 2023 July exam dates announced on aiimsexam.ac.in; know entire schedule - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    AIIMS, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, has announced the INI CET 2023 Exam Dates. AIIMS will hold the INI CET 2023 July session exam in May. Candidates interested in appearing for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET, for the July session can find the exam schedule on the official website, aiimsexam.ac.in.

    AIIMS INI CET 2023: know the exam date

    1) On May 7, 2023, the AIIMS INI CET July 2023 exam will be held. The results are scheduled for May 13.

    2) Candidates should know that AIIMS has only released a preliminary schedule, and the exam date may be changed if necessary. It would help if candidates kept checking the official website for the most recent updates.

    3) In addition, on November 5, 2023, the INI-CET PG (MD/ MS/ MCh (6 years) /DM (6 years)/ MDS) January 2024 session will be held. The outcome of this session will be made public on November 11. As of now, AIIMS still needs to release the dates for both exams' counselling.

    4) INI-CET is held at AIIMS in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and other institutes of national importance.

    AIIMS INI CET 2023: know the registration date

    Registration for INI CET 2023 is expected to be held between March and April. AIIMS has yet to announce the registration dates. Candidates should keep checking the website for the most recent updates.

    Also Read: TS ICET 2023: Registration process commences on icet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, eligibility criteria

    Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE provides Holi holiday to students; check dates here

    Also Read: IIT Bombay revises UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus for design entrance exam; check latest changes

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS ICET 2023: Registration process commences on icet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, eligibility criteria - adt

    TS ICET 2023: Registration process commences on icet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, eligibility criteria

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE provides Holi holiday to students; check dates here - adt

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE provides Holi holiday to students; check dates here

    IIT Bombay revises UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus for design entrance exam; check latest changes - adt

    IIT Bombay revises UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus for design entrance exam; check latest changes

    Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today March 6 for Group Chief Risk Officer, other positions; know eligibility criteria, selection process - adt

    Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today for Group Chief Risk Officer, other positions; check details

    UGC NET 2023 Phase 4 exam city slip released; know steps to check - adt

    UGC NET 2023 Phase 4 exam city slip released; know steps to check

    Recent Stories

    Women Day 2023: 4 travel experiences females should have atleast once in life vma

    Women Day 2023: 4 travel experiences females should have atleast once in life

    Hardik Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here is how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa Stankovic (WATCH)-ayh

    Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here's how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa (WATCH)

    Action on Asianet News part of planned conspiracy Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    'Action on Asianet News part of planned conspiracy...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Oscar 2023 winners prediction list: Everything Everywhere all at Once to RRR's Naatu Naatu can take home awards RBA

    Oscar 2023 winners prediction list: Everything Everywhere all at Once or RRR's Naatu Naatu; who will win?

    Holi 2023 5 tips to fix your water damaged smartphone gcw

    Holi 2023: 5 tips to fix your water-damaged smartphone

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon