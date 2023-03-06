TS ICET 2023: Registration process commences on icet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, eligibility criteria

TS ICET 2023: The registration process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test has begun at Kakatiya University in Warangal. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes at all Telangana universities and affiliated colleges for 2023-24 must apply through the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

Registration for the TS ICET 2023 has begun at Kakatiya University in Warangal on Monday, March 6. Candidates can register on the official website starting today, icet.tsche.ac.in. Following the official schedule, the link has been activated on the official website, and candidates can begin filling out the form.

Candidates can register for the TS ICET and complete the payment process until May 6, 2023. Students in the general category must pay a fee of Rs 750, while SC/ST candidates must pay a fee of Rs 550. Candidates must remember that those who apply after May 6 will be charged an additional/late fee of Rs 250 until May 12 and Rs 500 until May 15.

The correction window will be open for registered candidates from May 12 to May 15, 2023. According to the schedule, TS ICET 2023 Hall Ticket will be available beginning May 22, 2023. The TS ICET 2023 Exam is set to take place on May 26 and 27, 2023.

TS ICET 2023: know how to apply?

1) Navigate to the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in

2) Go to the fee payment link, make the payment

3) Register and upload all required documents

4) Submit the form and take a printout

TS ICET 2023: know about the eligibility criteria

1) Applicants must be Indian citizens. Candidates who are not Indian nationals must follow the rules of the universities in question.

2) The candidates must be at least 19 years old. There is no upper age limit.

3) Candidates for MBA admission must have a bachelor's degree in BCom, BCA, BE, BSc, BBA, BA, BBM, BTech, or BPharmacy, and any three or four-year degree, except oriental languages exam. They must have obtained at least 50 per cent in the qualifying examination or 45 per cent for reserved categories.

4) Candidates for MCA admission must have a recognised bachelor's degree, such as BCA, Bachelor's degree in Computer Science Engineering or its equivalent degree, BA, BSc, or BCom examination of at least three years duration with at least 50 per cent marks, and reserved category candidates must have scored 45 per cent with mathematics at Class 12 or graduation level.

5) Candidates in their final year of study can also take TSI CET-2023.

6) TSI CET 2023 qualifying marks are 25 per cent, with no minimum marks required for SC/ST candidates.

On both Day 1 and Day 2, the TS ICET 2023 Exam will be held in two shifts: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The TS ICET has also provided dates for releasing the answer key and the results, which candidates can view on the schedule.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE provides Holi holiday to students; check dates here

Also Read: IIT Bombay revises UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus for design entrance exam; check latest changes

Also Read: Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today for Group Chief Risk Officer, other positions; check details