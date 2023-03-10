Bihar Board Class 10: Answer key objection window closes today; result to be out soon

Bihar Board Class 10: The Bihar Board will release the Class 10 Results by the end of March 2023. Bihar Board will announce the Class 10 result based on student feedback and objections to the Class 10 BSEB Answer Key. Candidates can raise an objection against the provisional answer key at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to reports, the Bihar Board will release the Class 10 Results by the end of March 2023. Bihar Board will announce the Class 10 result based on student feedback and objections to the Class 10 BSEB Answer Key. The schedule for the BSEB 10th result 2023 has yet to be announced. On the BSEB's official website, candidates can get the BSEB 10th answer key 2023 pdf.

BSEB 10th Answer key: know how to raise objections

The objection window for the BSEB Class 10 Answer Key will be accessible online on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exams and desired to file an objection against the answer key should follow the below steps.

1) Navigate to the official website at, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2) Click on the link to submit your objection to the matric exam answer key 2023

3) Log in using the roll codes and roll numbers on the next page

4) Raise the objections or send in your feedback

Last year, the BSEB matric exams started on February 17 and continued through February 24. On March 31, the results were announced. The BSEB 10th exams 2023 were conducted from February 14 to February 22, with papers being administered in two shifts on all exam days. The first shift began at 9:00 am, and the second commenced at 1:45 pm.

Approximately 16.37 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 10 exams this year. There were 8,25,121 students slated to appear in the first phase and 8,12,293 students scheduled to appear in the second phase.

