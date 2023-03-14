Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; check date, time here

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is anticipated to be released shortly by the Bihar School Examination Board. Once announced, students can view their results on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    The Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is anticipated to be released shortly by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Once the result is announced, students can check it on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

    Students eagerly await the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023; however, following the local news, the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is anticipated to be released on March 18, 2023.

    Students should know that a formal confirmation for BSEB Officials is still awaited. By tomorrow, March 15, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore is anticipated to make a formal announcement regarding the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023.

    Bihar Board 12th Result: know the date and time
    1) Mostly on March 18, 2023 - Bihar Board 12th Result
    2) After 2:00 pm or later - Bihar Board 12th Result to be out 

    Students must remember that the information listed in the above table is provisional. BSEB representatives will confirm the time and location by tomorrow, March 15, 2023.

    Once the results are released, students can access their BSEB  Class 12th Results on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students are required to submit their roll number, birth date, and other information.

    Bihar Board students must receive at least 33 per cent in each subject to clear the Class 12 exam. The instructions to check the result will be posted on the site for candidates after the results are announced. For the most recent information on BSEB Inter Result, also visit the official website. 

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
