Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers

Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 today. Students can check their BSEB Class 10 results at the BSEB main website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Class 10 Matric results on Friday, March 31, at 1:30 pm. The Bihar Board Class 10 BSEB 2023 result can be found on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023. Matric exam 2023 was passed by 16,10,657 students, including 6,61,570 males and 6,43,633 females. This year's overall pass percentage is 81.04 per cent. The BSEB Class 10th matric result was released by BSEB chairman Anand Kishore and education minister professor Chandrashekhar.

The Bihar Board 2023 Class 10 examinations were held from February 14 to February 22, and the papers were conducted in two shifts on all exam days. The BSEB made the Class 10 Bihar board answer key accessible on March 6 and gave students until March 10 to file objections against the answer key. The BSEB matric result 2023 will be announced after the complaints regarding the BSEB Class 10th answer key have been considered.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: know toppers

1) Mohammad Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School Sheikhpura - 489 Marks (97.8 per cent)

2) Namrata Kumari of Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur - 486 Marks (97.2 per cent)

2) Gyani Anupama from Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad - 486 Marks (97.2 per cent)

3) Sanju Kumari from High School Dallu Bigha, Nalanda - 484 Marks

3) Bhavna Kumari from Utkramit MS Donwar Yogapati W Champaran, West Champaran - 484 Marks

3) Jaynandan Kumar Pandit from PB High School Lakhisarai - 484 Marks

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: know steps to check via message (SMS)

1) Visit the SMS application on your mobile phone

2) Type BIHAR10 <space> Roll Number on the message box

3) Now, send it to the 56263 number

4) The BSEB will send the Bihar board result 2023 on the same number

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: know the official website

The BSEB 10th result 2023 link will be available on the following websites:

1) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2) secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: know steps to check

1) Navigate to the official website, results.biharboardonline.com

2) On the homepage, click on the matric result tab

3) Key in the login credentials, such as roll number and roll code

4) Click on submit, and the result will be displayed on the screen

5) Coss check the details and download it

