    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB to announce results; here's how you can check

    Though no official date has been set by the board, the results are expected to be released on March 30. Candidates will be able to view their Bihar Board results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the Bihar Class 10 Board Exam Result by the end of this month. Though no official date has been set by the board, the results are expected to be released on March 30. Candidates will be able to view their Bihar Board results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    Here's how to check the results: 

    • Go to one of the Bihar Board's official websites, such as biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.
    • Now return to the webpage and choose the Matric Result 2022 link.
    • Enter the credentials that were used throughout the application process.
    • The outcome will be shown on the screen (might take some time due to server issues)
    • Take a printout of your scorecard for future reference.

    The Bihar board Class 10 answer keys have been released by the BSEB. The BSEB answer keys can be used to estimate one's chances of passing the Bihar board exam. Students must obtain a minimum of 30% in the BSEB 10th result in order to pass the Class 10 BSEB exam. Students must also achieve minimum passing grades in all individual subjects.Those who do not obtain a minimum passing percentage or fail a subject will be required to retake the subject.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
