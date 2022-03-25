NEET PG 2022: Registration to end today, step-by-step guide to apply last minute

The application form for NEET PG 2022 will be accessible online until 11:55 p.m. today. Candidates are advised that the NBE will additionally provide a NEET PG edit window from March 29 to April 7, 2022. During this period, you can make adjustments to your forms if necessary.

According to the amended timetable, registration for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test, Postgraduate or NEET PG 2022 will end today, on March 25, 2022. Following the postponing of the NEET PG, the National Board of Examinations, NBE, announced the amended dates. Candidates may apply for this test online at nbe.edu.in, the official website.

Candidates are advised that the NBE will additionally provide a NEET PG edit window from March 29 to April 7, 2022. During this period, you can make adjustments to your forms if necessary. Candidates can view the whole list of significant dates by scrolling down. They can also refer to the step-by-step method for applying online, which is provided below.

Step-by-step guide to apply for NEET PG 2022:

Candidates must go to the National Board of Examinations' official website, nbe.edu.in.

Click on the NEET PG tab on the webpage, then on the application link.

Enter your login information and complete the application form by providing all necessary information and submitting any necessary documents.

Upload scanned images of photograph, signature, and left-hand thumb impression as per the specifications

Pay the application fee and then click the submit button.

Your NEET PG 2022 application form has been sent.

Make a copy for yourself by downloading and printing it.

On May 21, 2022, NBE will hold the NEET PG 2022 examination. Around 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 1979 PG Diploma, and 1338 DNB CET seats will be filled based on the NEET PG test.

