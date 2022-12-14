Assam Board 2023: Class 12 Exam timetable released; check dates

Assam Board 2023 Class 12 Exam: The AHSEC Class 12 exam will conclude on March 20, 2023. Minister of Education, Ranoj Pegu, announced the Assam board 2023 Class 12 exam dates, saying that the practical exams will be held between January 25 and February 15, 2023.

The Assam Board Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) exam will commence on February 20, 2023. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 exam will conclude on March 20, 2023. Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, announced the Assam board 2023 Class 12 exam dates, saying that the practical exams will be held between January 25 and February 15, 2023.

Assam Class 12 Board Exams 2023 will be conducted in an offline mode. The Assam Board HS 2023 examinations will begin with an English paper, followed by Physics, Accountancy, and Education on Day 2, and finally Economics on Day 3. Most of the Class 12 Assam board 2023 exams will be held between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm, with a few papers, including Music (Group A), Vocational Elective Paper, and Home Science, which will be held between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm.

While announcing the Class 12 HS 2023 Assam board schedule, Pegu tweeted, "Important announcement regarding the HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25 to February 15, 2023."

Meanwhile, SEBA will hold the Class 10 Matric 2023 exam on March 3, 2023. The English paper will be the first of the Class 10 Matric exams.

Also read: AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination registration to begin today; check key dates

Also read: CBSE board Exams 2023: Competency-based questions in Class 10, 12 board exams; check details

Also read: CBSE Class 10, 12 exam date sheets on social media fake; officials to announce schedule soon