ISC Class 12 Physics Exam on March 6; know guidelines, dress code, specimen paper

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam: CISCE has released ISC Specimen papers to help students prepare for ISC Class 12 Exams, which can be accessed through the website. The ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2023 began on February 13, 2023, and will conclude on March 31, 2023.

The ISC Class 12 Physics exam will be administered on Monday, March 6, by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, or CISCE.

The ISC Physics Exam will be administered by CISCE from 2 PM to 5 PM, giving candidates three hours to complete the exam. Students will appear on Monday for the Physics Theory exam.

According to the sample paper, the ISC Physics exam will be divided into four sections, Section A, B, C, and D. Section A will consist of one question with one-mark subparts. Section B consists of seven two-mark questions. Section C will have nine three-mark questions, and Section D will have three five-mark questions. Students will be given internal options in sections B, C, and D.

ISC Class 12th Exam 2023: know guidelines

1) Candidates must bring their ISC Class 12 Admit Card to their exam centre. Candidates would be denied entry if they did not have their admit cards

2) On the top sheet of the Main Answer Booklet, students must write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), index number, and subject

3) Candidates must adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols in exam centres, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance

4) Candidates are advised to use their 15 minutes of reading time to review the questions thoroughly

5) All work, including rough work, should be completed on the same sheet as the rest of the answer sheet

