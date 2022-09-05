Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP TET 2022: Result likely to be declared on September 26; details here

    The AP TET 2022 August exam was held for papers one and two from August 6 to August 21, 2022. The answer keys, question paper, and response sheet for the AP TET are already available. Candidates were allowed to object to the provisional answer key, and the final AP TET answer key will be released after the objections are resolved.
     

    The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET 2022 Result, is expected on September 26, 2022. However, the date of the AP TET Result 2022 has not yet been officially announced. Candidates are advised to keep checking the AP TET 2022 official website, aptet.apcfss.in, for updates. Candidates can access the results through their AP TET 2022 login portal when the results are made available.

    The AP TET 2022 August exam was held from August 6 to August 21, 2022, for papers one and two. The AP TET answer keys, question paper, and response sheet have already been available. Candidates were permitted to object to the provisional answer key, and the AP TET final answer key will be released following the objections raised.

    The AP TET 2022 exam consisted of two papers, and candidates must achieve AP TET Minimum qualifying marks according to their category. Students from the unreserved category will need to score at least 60 per cent to pass the AP TET exam in 2022. Check out the AP TET 2022 minimum qualifying criteria by category below.

    Know the minimum qualifying marks for AP TET 2022 

    1) General - 60 per cent and above

    2) BC - 50 per cent and above

    3) SC/ST, differently abled, ex-servicemen - 40 per cent and above

    Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 AP TET results 2022 are awaited. Candidates who pass the AP TET 2022 paper will be eligible to teach in classes 1–5, while those who pass the AP TET paper two will be eligible to teach in classes 6–8. Candidates who wish to be considered for both must appear and pass both papers.

