CUET PG 2022: Registration deadline ends on July 10; know details, how to apply

CUET PG 2022 registration is still open. Candidates who have yet to complete the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate, CUET PG 2022 application form have until July 10, 2022, to do so. Tomorrow, until 5 pm, is the last day to register on cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency will administer the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Studies, or CUET PG, in 2022. The dates will be available soon on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in, and the CUET website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates should remember that the deadline for registering for the CUET PG 2022 is till Sunday, July 10, 2022. The National Testing Agency extended the dates, and both websites posted a notice on July 2, 2022.

The agency announced the extension of registration for CUET PG 2022 and the extension of online fee payment from July 12, 2022, until 11.50 pm. The National Testing Agency, NTA, has also set a deadline for application form corrections. The correction period will run from July 12 to July 14, 2022.

Candidates can begin editing their application forms once the link to the correction window is opened. The notice also stated that corrections to the forms, and an additional fee for submission based on the corrections made, will be accepted until July 14, 2022, at 11:50 pm.

Know how to apply for CUET PG 2022:

1) Go to the website, cuet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the registration button

3) First register, and then you will receive the application number

4) Fill in the application form and then upload it

5) Make the payment

6) Click on submit, download it and keep a copy

Candidates should visit the websites cute.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in for any updates. To contact with the NTA help desk, dial 001 4075 9000 or email cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

