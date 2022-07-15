Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET SS 2022: Registration process commences; know exam date, other details

    Candidates who wish to take the exam can register for the NEET SS 2022 exam on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

    NEET SS 2022: Registration process commences; know exam date, other details - adt
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    The application for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality, NEET SS 2022, begins on Friday, July 15, 2022. Candidates who wish to take the exam can register for the NEET SS 2022 exam on the official website, natboard.edu.in. The NBE has also announced the NEET SS 2022 exam date. NEET SS 2022 will be held on September 1st and 2nd, 2022. The application deadline for the NEET SS exam 2022 is August 4 at 11:55 pm. 

    The official notification is NBEMS reads, "The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the NEET-SS 2022 will be held on September 1st and 2nd, 2022, at various examination centres across the country. The various groups will be examined on September 1st and 2nd, 2022, as detailed in the Information Bulletin."

    Here's how to apply for NEET SS 2022: 
    1) Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in
    2) Click on the NEET SS tab
    3) Go to the NEET SS 2022 option and click on the application link
    4) Register on the new page and generate your login credentials
    5) Login information would be sent to the registered contact information
    6) Log in to the RPSC recruitment portal and apply for the position
    7) Fill out the application form and attach all scanned documents
    8) Make the payment and submit the form 
    9) Take a print of the form 

    The NEET SS 2022 exam applicants must have a postgraduate degree (MD/MS/DNB). Candidates who will have completed their graduation by September 15, 2022.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
