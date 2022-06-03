AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10 result on June 4, Know time, official website

Along with publishing the AP SSC Result 2022 on the official websites, the board has collaborated with third-party websites and trusted education portals to share results with students.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, BSEAP, has declared the AP SSC Result 2022 date and time, as per the local media reports. AP SSC class 10 Results 2022 will be announced on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Everyone will be able to check their AP class 10 results online at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.

According to local newspapers, the announcement of the AP SSC Result 2022 date and time came only about 25 days after the exams ended. BSE AP will declare AP class 10 Results at around 11 am on Saturday, making the process faster.

The local dailies also added that the AP SSC Result 2022 declaration is expected to be made in front of the media by Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar. Manabadi suggests that once the class 10 results are announced, they will be made available on the official websites.

Know the time and date of AP SSC Result 2022

1) Date: June 4, 2022

2) Time: Likely by 11 am

3) Official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Along with publishing the AP SSC Result 2022 on the official websites bse.ap.gov.in and bseap.org, the board has collaborated with third-party websites and trusted education portals to share results with students.

The AP SSC Result 2022 date and time announcement are for all students who took the BSE AP 10th exams from April 27 to May 9, 2022. According to reports, nearly 6.5 lakh students took the AP class 10 exams this time in offline mode and will now receive their results in less than a month.

Previously, Manabadi updates suggested that the AP class 10 Results 2022 would be released on June 10, 2022. However, as reported in local dailies, BSE AP will now declare AP SSC Result 2022 on Saturday, surprising everyone.

