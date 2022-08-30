AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, how to check

If students cannot access the official website, the results will be available at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Third-party websites such as manabadi.co.in and schools9.com will also have the Inter Supplementary Result 2022 AP.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP, announced the AP Inter Supply Results 2022 on Tuesday, August 30. The AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 for 1st and 2nd-year IPASE Exams have been released by BIE AP. The AP Inter results and marks memo is now available on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

Previously, only the 2nd Year AP Inter Supply Results were to be announced to facilitate the AP EAMCET Counselling process; however, BIE AP has released the results for both years.

Students can use the below-mentioned steps to check their AP Inter Supply Results for 1st and 2nd-year IPASE exams.

Know how to check the AP Inter Supply Results 2022:

1) Go to the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, bie.ap.gov.in

2) Click on the IPASE Results 2022 on the homepage

3) Key in the hall ticket number, date of birth and other credentials

4) Your AP Inter Supply Results 2022 will be displayed

5) Download and take a printout

Students can check their AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 by visiting the below-mentioned sites:

1) manabadi.co.in

2) bie.ap.gov.in

If students cannot access the official website, the results will be available on the official results portal, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The Inter Supplementary Result 2022 AP will also be available on third-party websites like manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

To check their results on these third-party websites, students must enter their hall ticket numbers and follow the above-described process. From August 3 to August 12, 2022, BIE AP held the AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022, also known as IPASE.

