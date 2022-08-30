Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, how to check

    If students cannot access the official website, the results will be available at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Third-party websites such as manabadi.co.in and schools9.com will also have the Inter Supplementary Result 2022 AP.

    AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, how to check - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP, announced the AP Inter Supply Results 2022 on Tuesday, August 30. The AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 for 1st and 2nd-year IPASE Exams have been released by BIE AP. The AP Inter results and marks memo is now available on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

    Previously, only the 2nd Year AP Inter Supply Results were to be announced to facilitate the AP EAMCET Counselling process; however, BIE AP has released the results for both years.

    Students can use the below-mentioned steps to check their AP Inter Supply Results for 1st and 2nd-year IPASE exams.

    Know how to check the AP Inter Supply Results 2022:
    1) Go to the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, bie.ap.gov.in
    2) Click on the IPASE Results 2022 on the homepage
    3) Key in the hall ticket number, date of birth and other credentials 
    4) Your AP Inter Supply Results 2022 will be displayed
    5) Download and take a printout 

    Students can check their AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 by visiting the below-mentioned sites:
    1) manabadi.co.in
    2) bie.ap.gov.in 

    If students cannot access the official website, the results will be available on the official results portal, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The Inter Supplementary Result 2022 AP will also be available on third-party websites like manabadi.co.in and schools9.com. 

    To check their results on these third-party websites, students must enter their hall ticket numbers and follow the above-described process. From August 3 to August 12, 2022, BIE AP held the AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022, also known as IPASE. 

    Also Read: Telangana, TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here

    Also Read: TS ICET 2022: Result announced; know how to check

    Also Read: GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur adds 23 new cities; registration to commence on August 30

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here - adt

    Telangana, TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here

    NEET 2022 Know how many seats under MBBS BDS colleges different quotas for counselling gcw

    NEET 2022: Know how many seats under MBBS, BDS colleges; different quotas for counselling

    TS ICET 2022: Result announced; know how to check - adt

    TS ICET 2022: Result announced; know how to check

    JEE Advanced 2022 Exam on August 28 Important guidelines one should keep in mind gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022: Exam on August 28; Important guidelines one should keep in mind

    JEE Advanced 2022 more seats for female candidates to extra attempt major changes you will see this year gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022: More seats for women to extra attempt; 3 major changes you will see this year

    Recent Stories

    Onam 2022 Traditional flower rangoli ideas for Kerala biggest festival drb

    Onam 2022: Traditional flower rangoli ideas for Kerala’s biggest festival

    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr resigns from Iraqi politics; 15 protesters shot dead in clash AJR

    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr resigns from Iraqi politics; 15 protesters shot dead in clash

    Pakistan flood death toll reaches 1136; IMF to provide $1.17 billion, Top updates - adt

    Pakistan flood death toll reaches 1136; IMF to provide $1.17 billion | Top updates

    Akshara Singh birthday 5 ultra glam pics of the Bhojpuri actor drb

    Akshara Singh birthday: 5 ultra-glam pics of the Bhojpuri actor

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrest actor Kamal Rashid Khan AJR

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon