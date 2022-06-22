AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 announced; know pass percentage, websites, other details

The Board will issue digital scorecards to students who have taken the examination. The results were announced at PC by the State Education Minister.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has announced the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2022. The BIEAP result was announced on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 12:30 pm. Candidates who took the exam can view their results at bie.ap.gov.in, the BIEAP's official website. Manabadi.co.in also has a link to the results.

The pass rate for AP Inter 1st Year students is 54 per cent, while it is 61 per cent for 2nd Year students. Exams were cancelled due to COVID-19, so the pass rate in 2021 was 100 per cent. Previously, in 2020, the AP Inter 1 pass percentage was 59 per cent, and the Inter 2nd pass percentage was 63 per cent.

The Board will issue digital scorecards to students who have taken the examination. The outcome was announced at a press conference by the State Education Minister. This year, approximately 5 lakh candidates took the exam.

Candidates who took the exam in the first and second years this year can check their results by following the simple steps outlined below.

Here's how to check the AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022:

1) Go to the official site, bie.ap.gov.in

2) Click on the link on the home page

3) Key in the login details and Submit

4) The result will be on the monitor's screen

5) Check the results and download the web page

6) Take a print for further need



Also Read: Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS BIE likely to announce 1st and 2nd Intermediate results on June 23

Also Read: CSEET 2022: Application process for November exams begins; All you need to know

Also Read: TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th result announced, Know pass percentage here