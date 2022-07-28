AP ICET 2022: Deadline to raise objections on answer key ends on July 29; here's how to do it

If candidates are dissatisfied with the answers, they can verify them and object to the key by logging into the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The online window for objections to the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 answer key will close on Friday, July 29, 2022. By logging into the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, candidates can lodge objections to the AP ICET 2022 answer key.

If candidates are dissatisfied with the answers, they can verify them and object to the key. To file an objection, candidates must enter their registration, hall ticket, and mobile numbers. The AP ICET result will be announced on the official website after reviewing the feedback submitted by candidates. On August 8, candidates will be able to download their scorecards.

Know how to object to APICET 2022 Answer Key:

1) Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2) Download the 'Master Question Papers with Preliminary Keys' and also the response sheets

3) Compare the answer to the response sheet

4) Click on 'Key Objections' and key in the required credentials

5) File in your objections

The Andhra University administered the AP ICET 2022 exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) on July 25. The exam was held in 25 cities throughout Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. The AP ICET 2022 exam lasted 150 minutes and consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions worth one mark each.

