    AP ICET 2022: Hall ticket released; know how to download

    Candidates cannot enter the exam hall or centre without their AP ICET 2022 hall tickets.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) Hall Ticket 2022 has been released. AP ICET 2022 Hall Ticket can now be downloaded from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

    The Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has made the AP ICET Hall ticket available for download on Monday, July 18, 2022, also specified in the official schedule. The AP ICET 2022 is scheduled for July 25, 2022.

    Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to download their ICET 2022 hall ticket from the official website.

    Here's how to download the AP ICET Hall Ticket 2022:

    1) Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    2) Click on the link for AP ICET on the homepage

    3) On the new page, click on the 'Download Hall Ticket' link 

    4) Key in the requested credentials, such as application number, date of birth and mobile number

    5) The AP ICET Hall Ticket 2022 will be on the monitor screen

    6) Download and take a printout

    On the exam day, candidates are advised to bring a printout of their ICET Hall Ticket. Candidates cannot enter the exam hall or centre without their AP ICET 2022 hall tickets.

    The AP ICET 2022 exam date is set for July 25, 2022. The exam will be held in two sessions, the first from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

    AP ICET is a state-level entrance exam for admission to the first year of MBA and MCA courses in various state colleges in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-22. Andhra University is hosting it on behalf of APSCHE.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
