AP ECET 2023: Registration commences today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; check steps to apply

AP ECET 2023: The AP ECET enrollment process commenced on March 10 on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, and the deadline for submitting the application form without a late charge is April 10, 2023. According to the AP ECET 2023 Date Schedule, candidates will get their AP ECET Hall Ticket on April 28, 2023.

The deadline for submitting with a late charge of Rs 500, Rs 2000, and Rs 5000 is April 15, April 19, and April 24, 2023, respectively. Candidates should take notice of the deadlines for submitting forms, as no forms will be accepted after the deadline.

The AP ECET 2023 Exam is planned for May 5, 2023, in two shifts: 9:00 am to noon and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Candidates will get their AP ECET Hall Ticket on April 28, 2023, according to the AP ECET 2023 Date Schedule, and the answer key will be released on May 9, 2023. The result date will be published in due course.

AP ECET 2023 Registration: know how to apply

1) Visit the official website at, cets.apsche.gov.in

2) Then click on the fee payment button, make the payment

3) Proceed ahead with the registration page

4) Complete the details and upload the necessary documents

5) Submit the form and download it

The AP ECET 2023 Notice has been posted to the website. Candidates can review each part of the website for eligibility information, fees, important dates, syllabus, exam pattern, and other information.

