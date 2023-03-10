Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP ECET 2023: Registration commences today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; check steps to apply

    AP ECET 2023: The AP ECET enrollment process commenced on March 10 on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, and the deadline for submitting the application form without a late charge is April 10, 2023. According to the AP ECET 2023 Date Schedule, candidates will get their AP ECET Hall Ticket on April 28, 2023.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education holds the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET, for the school year 2023. The AP ECET enrollment process commenced on Friday, March 10, on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    According to the schedule, the starting date for submitting online applications is March 10, 2023, and the deadline for submitting the application form without a late charge is April 10, 2023.

    The deadline for submitting with a late charge of Rs 500, Rs 2000, and Rs 5000 is April 15, April 19, and April 24, 2023, respectively. Candidates should take notice of the deadlines for submitting forms, as no forms will be accepted after the deadline.

    The AP ECET 2023 Exam is planned for May 5, 2023, in two shifts: 9:00 am to noon and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Candidates will get their AP ECET Hall Ticket on April 28, 2023, according to the AP ECET 2023 Date Schedule, and the answer key will be released on May 9, 2023. The result date will be published in due course.

    AP ECET 2023 Registration: know how to apply
    1) Visit the official website at, cets.apsche.gov.in
    2) Then click on the fee payment button, make the payment 
    3) Proceed ahead with the registration page
    4) Complete the details and upload the necessary documents
    5) Submit the form and download it 

    The AP ECET 2023 Notice has been posted to the website. Candidates can review each part of the website for eligibility information, fees, important dates, syllabus, exam pattern, and other information.

    Also Read: ITI students to get extra bonus marks in Agniveer scheme; check details

    Also Read: SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 868 positions at sbi.co.in; check eligibility criteria, other details here

    Also Read: CUET 2023: Registration deadline ends on March 12; 168 universities on board

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
