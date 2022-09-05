AP ECET 2022: APSCHE announces ECET Counselling schedule; registrations begin on September 6

Registrations, web options, choice filling, seat allotment results, and other topics are covered in the AP ECET Counselling 2022 schedule. Candidates should know that their participation in this counselling will be contingent on their AP ECET results.

The dates for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP ECET Counselling 2022, were announced on Monday, September 5, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has announced that registration for ECET Counselling will begin on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. More information can be found on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET Counselling 2022 schedule includes information on registrations, web options, choice filling, seat allotment results, and other topics. Candidates should note that they will be able to participate in this counselling based on their AP ECET results.

According to the AP ECET Counselling notification, candidates should be aware that only one round of ECET admissions will be held across Andhra Pradesh colleges. There has been no update on the next round as of yet.

Know about the important dates of AP ECET Counselling 2022:

1) September 6 to 9, 2022 - Online payment of processing fee cum registration

2) September 8 to 11, 2022 - Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified Help Line centres(HLCs)

3) September 10 to 12, 2022 - Exercising the Web options by the registered and eligible candidates

4) September 13, 2022 - Change of options

5) September 16, 2022 - AP ECET seat allotment results

Know the required documents for AP ECET 2022 counselling:

1) APECET-2022 - Rank card

2) APECET-2022 - Hall ticket

3) Memorandum of marks (diploma/degree)

4) Provisional diploma certificate/degree certificate

5) Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)

6) Study certificate from VII to diploma/9th to degree B.Sc, maths candidates

7) Category, residence certificate, etc

Candidates should remember that they can refer to the official website if they have any questions about the AP ECET Counselling 2022 dates.

Candidates must have their documents ready before applying for AP ECET Counselling 2022. They must also keep a check on the official website for further updates.

