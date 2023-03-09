Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP EAMCET 2023 notification likely to be released on March 10; registration from March 11

    AP EAMCET 2023: Following the local media reports, the EAMCET 2023 Notification will be released tomorrow, March 10, 2023. Registration for the AP EAPCET is scheduled to begin on March 11, 2023, following the release of the notification.

    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, is anticipated to release the AP EAMCET 2023 Notification on Friday, March 10. Candidates will be able to check the notification for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medicine, AP EAMCET, once it is published on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    AP EAMCET 2023: know tentative dates
    1) March 10, 2023 - Notice released
    2) March 11, 2023 - Enrollment to begin
    3) April 15, 2023 - Last day to register without late fees
    4) April 16 to April 30, 2023 - Deadline to register with a Rs 500 late fee
    5) May 1 to May 5, 2023 - Last day to apply with a Rs 1000 late fee
    7) May 6 to May 12, 2023 - Last day to register with a Rs 5000 late fee
    8) May 13 to May 14, 2023 - Last day to register with a Rs 10,000 late fee
    9) May 15 to May 23, 2023 - Date of the AP EAMCET 2023 test

    Candidates should remember that the dates listed above are only estimates. The official dates will be announced in tomorrow's notification. The AP EAMCET 2023 exam will be held for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, and agricultural courses offered by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education universities and colleges.

    Students about to complete their Class 12 final exams in the Science streams are eligible to apply for the AP EAMCET Exam. When the notification is released, the link and additional information will be posted for candidates to reference.

