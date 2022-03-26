Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC caution Indian students planning to study in China, says 'no recognition to online degrees'

    "According to current standards, UGC and AICTE do not accept such degree courses completed only online without prior clearance. In light of the foregoing, students are urged to take caution when deciding where to continue further education in order to avoid future issues in employment/higher education," added the statement.

    UGC caution Indian students planning to study in China says no recognition to online degrees gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

    The University Grants Commission warned Indian students wanting to pursue higher education in China on Friday to exercise "due vigilance," adding that the higher education authority does not recognise "degree programmes done purely in online form without prior authorisation."

    "A few Chinese universities have begun to issue notifications for admission to various degree programmes for the current and next academic years. Any prospective student should be informed that, in the aftermath of COVID, the Chinese government placed tight travel restrictions and banned all visas until November 2020. Due to these limitations, a substantial number of Indian students have been unable to return to China to finish their education. So yet, there has been no easing of the limitations. Furthermore, Chinese officials have already said that courses will be delivered online," according to the UGC statement.

    The Commission also recommended students to be cautious while selecting a college or university.

    "According to current standards, UGC and AICTE do not accept such degree courses completed only online without prior clearance. In light of the foregoing, students are urged to take caution when deciding where to continue further education in order to avoid future issues in employment/higher education," added the statement.

    Also Read | NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

     

    Also Read: 23,000 Indian students appeal to Chinese FM Wang Yi to 'take them back to China'

    Also Read: India warns China: You have no locus standi to comment on Kashmir

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 BSEB to announce results here s how you can check gcw

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB to announce results; here's how you can check

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 dates released, here's full schedule- Adt

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 dates released, here's full schedule

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 PM Modi to interact on April 1 to give exam career related tips gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact on April 1, to give exam, career-related tips

    Telangana TET 2022 notification out know exam date eligibility criteria and more gcw

    Telangana TET 2022 notification out; know exam date, eligibility criteria and more

    NEET PG 2022 Registration to end today step by step guide to apply last minute gcw

    NEET PG 2022: Registration to end today, step-by-step guide to apply last minute

    Recent Stories

    India privileged to be WHO's global centre for traditional medicine: PM Modi

    India privileged to be WHO's global centre for traditional medicine: PM Modi

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Triple H announces in-ring retirement post heart surgery, wrestlers pay tribute-ayh

    WWE: Triple H announces in-ring retirement post heart surgery, wrestlers pay tribute

    Continue to be good friends Gandhi s granddaughter recalls Modi story gcw

    'Continue to be good friends...' Gandhi's granddaughter recalls 'Modi story'

    RRR Box Office Collection Day 1 Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer takes earth shattering start

    RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer takes earth-shattering start

    Ukraine to bestow Peace Award Pope Francis appeals for peace more top updates gcw

    Ukraine to bestow 'Peace Award', Pope Francis appeals for peace, more | Top updates

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon