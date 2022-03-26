UGC caution Indian students planning to study in China, says 'no recognition to online degrees'

"According to current standards, UGC and AICTE do not accept such degree courses completed only online without prior clearance. In light of the foregoing, students are urged to take caution when deciding where to continue further education in order to avoid future issues in employment/higher education," added the statement.

The University Grants Commission warned Indian students wanting to pursue higher education in China on Friday to exercise "due vigilance," adding that the higher education authority does not recognise "degree programmes done purely in online form without prior authorisation."

"A few Chinese universities have begun to issue notifications for admission to various degree programmes for the current and next academic years. Any prospective student should be informed that, in the aftermath of COVID, the Chinese government placed tight travel restrictions and banned all visas until November 2020. Due to these limitations, a substantial number of Indian students have been unable to return to China to finish their education. So yet, there has been no easing of the limitations. Furthermore, Chinese officials have already said that courses will be delivered online," according to the UGC statement.

The Commission also recommended students to be cautious while selecting a college or university.

