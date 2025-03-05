GATE Result 2025 Date: GATE exam results will be released on this day, check steps to download scorecard

GATE Result 2025 to be declared on this day in March! Learn how to check your GATE exam results, download your scorecard, and important dates. Visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE Result 2025: The Graduate Aptitude Test result will be announced this month. According to the official schedule, the exam results will be declared on March 19, 2025, on the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the scheduled date after Holi. To check the results, candidates will have to enter the required details.

GATE exam is being conducted by IIT Roorkee. The exam was conducted by the institute on February 1,2, 5 and 16, 2025. The provisional answer key for the exam was released on February 27, 2025. Candidates could raise objections to the answer key till March 1, 2025. After the result is released, the candidates can easily check the result by following the easy steps given below.

GATE Result 2025: Follow these simple steps to download

Step 1: To check GATE result, visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “GATE 2025 Result” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: GATE 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep it safe for future use.

GATE Result 2025 Date

The GATE score card will be made available for download on March 28, 2025, which will be available till May 31, 2025. No fee will have to be paid to access it during this period. After this period, it will be made available on the portal between June 1 to June 31, 2025, but during this the candidates must pay the prescribed fee. For more information related to this exam, candidates are advised to visit the website.

