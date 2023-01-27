WBJEEB JECA 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, eligibility criteria

WBJEEB JECA 2023: Interested candidates can apply online on the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The application form must be submitted by February 8, 2023.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) opened registration for JECA-2023 on January 27, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in. The application form must be submitted by February 8, 2023.

The WBJEEB will hold the JECA-2023 exam for admission into the Master of Computer Application (MCA) course at various West Bengal colleges for the 2023-24 academic session on July 8, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Candidates must read through the eligibility criteria and fees before enrolling for WBJEEB JECA 2023.

WBJEEB JECA 2023: know application fee

1) For general candidates - Rs 500

2) SC/ST/OBC A/OBC B candidates - Rs 400

WBJEEB JECA 2023: know eligibility criteria

1) Students applying must have finished their Bachelor's with a minimum of 60 per cent for the General Category and 45 per cent for the Reserved Category. Students must also have a minimum of 60 per cent in Mathematics at the undergraduate level and 60 per cent in Secondary and Higher Secondary Mathematics.

2) Students with a minimum of 50 per cent in UGC or AICTE recognised courses (45 per cent for reserved category) are also eligible to apply

3) Candidates should note that having Mathematics as one of their at the UG level is mandatory

4) Candidates with a three-year BSc Hons degree must have 60 per cent in UG Honours with Mathematics as one of the subjects. Students must also have a minimum of 60 per cent in Class 10 and 12 with a minimum of 60 per cent in mathematics from a recognised board.

Candidates eligible to apply can do so through the WBJEEB JECA 2023 registration and application link on the official website.

WBJEEB JECA 2023: know how to register

1) Visit the official website, wbjeeb.in

2) Click on the 'apply for JECA 2023' link on the homepage

3) Register and begin the application process

4) Complete the form and make the payment

5) Upload all necessary documents

6) Make a copy for future reference

Also Read: TANCET 2023: Exam dates for MBA, MCA announced; know steps to check, other details

Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Registration deadline ends on January 27; correction window to open on January 30

Also Read: PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab Board releases Class 10, 12 schedules; know steps to download timetable