Zerodha, India's top stockbroking platform, experienced a brief technical glitch Friday morning, affecting price updates on its mobile app.

India’s largest stockbroking platform, Zerodha, experienced a brief but stressful technical glitch for users on Wednesday morning (September 3), coinciding with the crucial opening minutes of the stock market.

Several users reported that price updates on the app were not reflecting correctly. Addressing the issue, Zerodha posted on X (formerly Twitter) at 9:50 am: “Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app.”

Several traders reported that price updates on the app were not reflecting properly, causing panic among those trying to track movements in real time. Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), quickly lit up with complaints from anxious investors who feared missing out on critical market opportunities.

One frustrated user, Shubham Nimawat, posted: “From last 15 minutes Zerodha is not responding. Who will be responsible for the loss? I can’t square off my positions. Please tell, is Zerodha down all the time? Answer who will bear the loss.”

Thankfully for traders, the glitch was short-lived. By 9:52 am, just two minutes later, Zerodha confirmed that the issue had been resolved, bringing relief to thousands of users who rely on the platform for daily trades.

While the disruption was brief, it highlights how even a few minutes of downtime can rattle investors, especially during the volatile opening bell period when trading activity is at its peak. With Zerodha being the most widely used brokerage in India, technical glitches quickly gain attention online, sparking conversations about the reliability of trading platforms.

This isn’t the first time users have voiced concerns about app stability during high-volume market hours.