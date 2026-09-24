YouTube Shopping expands its Indian merchant ecosystem, adding major retailers like Amazon and AJIO. The platform is also introducing new AI-powered tools to improve product discovery and boost creator earnings ahead of the festive shopping season.

YouTube Shopping is set to expand its merchant ecosystem in India with the addition of Amazon, AJIO, Meesho, Snapdeal and Tata CLiQ, while new AI-powered tools are expected to make product discovery and creator monetisation more seamless ahead of the festive shopping season.

Expanding Merchant Ecosystem and Creator Growth

YouTube on Thursday announced the expansion of its YouTube Shopping affiliate programme in India, adding the new partners to existing retailers including Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Purplle, Shopsy and Tira. The company said the expansion will give consumers and creators access to a wider range of products across value marketplaces, major retailers and specialised beauty brands.

The move comes as creator earnings through YouTube Shopping continue to rise. Average payouts to Indian creators grew more than 160 per cent year-on-year between the first quarters of 2025 and 2026, compared with more than 100 per cent growth globally. More than 50 per cent of eligible Indian creators are now enrolled in the programme, with enrolment growing 200 per cent year-on-year. These creators have tagged more than 19 million videos, according to the company.

New AI-Powered Tools

YouTube said more than 450 million logged-in users in India search for shopping-related content on the platform, while shopping-related watch time in the country has increased 55 per cent year-on-year. Alongside the merchant expansion, YouTube is introducing new AI tools for viewers, creators and brands.

For Viewers

Its Ask YouTube for Shopping feature will allow viewers to ask questions and follow up on products directly on a video's watch page, including through voice commands while watching on TV.

For Creators and Brands

YouTube is also updating product tags for creators with global audiences, with tagged products adapting to domestic deals from regional retailers and local currencies based on the viewer's location. The company said this will allow Indian creators to earn commissions more seamlessly from international audiences.

The platform is further expanding tools that allow brands to amplify organic creator affiliate content through paid campaigns. Ask Studio for Brand Partnerships, which is rolling out soon, will use generative AI to help creators pitch campaigns and respond to brand briefs. Exclusive Affiliate Campaigns, offering bonus incentives and higher commission rates, are scheduled to roll out in India next year.

Global Shopping Trends

Globally, shopping-related watch time on YouTube crossed 40 billion hours in 2025, while gross merchandise value grew 13-fold over two years. (ANI)

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