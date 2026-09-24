On the 12th anniversary of 'Make in India', the CII states the manufacturing sector is evolving beyond production capacity to build stronger supply chains, develop technology, and boost its global market presence, aiming for deeper global integration.

The Evolving Focus of 'Make in India'

India's manufacturing sector is moving beyond expanding production capacity towards building stronger domestic supply chains, developing technology and increasing its participation in global markets, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Thursday, as the Make in India initiative completed 12 years.

In a statement released on the anniversary of the initiative, CII said the next phase of India's manufacturing growth must focus on greater domestic value addition, particularly in technology-intensive sectors, alongside stronger supply chains and deeper integration with global production networks.

"India’s manufacturing opportunity is no longer only about substituting imports; it is about building deeper capabilities that can compete globally," said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII. The industry body said the Make in India initiative has evolved from its initial focus on attracting investment and promoting manufacturing into a broader programme covering production incentives, supply-chain development, innovation, industrial infrastructure and access to global markets.

Impact of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes

CII highlighted the role of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in supporting this transition. As of June 2026, the schemes had attracted actual investments of Rs 2.58 lakh crore, generated production and sales worth Rs 23.79 lakh crore and supported exports of Rs 15.53 lakh crore. They had also supported over 14.57 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Building a Competitive Production Base

R Mukundan, President, CII, and Managing Director and CEO of Tata Chemicals Limited, said India's manufacturing potential is increasingly linked to its ability to combine a large domestic market with a competitive production base.

"A large market attracts businesses. A competitive production base creates businesses. A country that can combine both, while developing technology, talent, infrastructure and capital, can shape global value chains," Mukundan said.

CII said infrastructure development has also supported the expansion of manufacturing. Initiatives such as PM GatiShakti, the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme and BHAVYA are aimed at improving industrial infrastructure and strengthening manufacturing networks across the country.

Deepening Global Integration

The industry body also highlighted India's growing integration with international markets, noting that the country has signed nine major trade agreements covering 38 countries, with several more under negotiation.

The Road Ahead

"The evolution of Make in India is increasingly visible in the deepening of domestic value chains, growing participation of international companies alongside Indian manufacturers, and stronger integration with global production networks," Banerjee said.

Looking ahead, CII said India needs to focus on technology creation, closer coordination between the Centre and states, simpler compliance processes and greater participation of Indian enterprises in global production networks. The industry body said strengthening these areas would be central to increasing India's manufacturing capabilities and global competitiveness in the next phase of Make in India. (ANI)